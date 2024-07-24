Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Petronet LNG hits record high as PAT jumps 44% YoY in Q1 FY25

Image

Last Updated : Jul 24 2024 | 4:51 PM IST
Petronet LNG advanced 5.38% to Rs 351.45 after its consolidated net profit jumped 39.74% to Rs 1,100.76 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 787.73 crore reported in Q1 FY24.
Revenue from operations climbed 15.09% year on year (YoY) to Rs 13,415.13 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2024.
Profit before tax stood at Rs 1,478.95 crore in June 2024 quarter, up 39.52% on YoY basis.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Petronet LNG is involved in the business of import and regasification of LNG and supply to BPCL, GAIL, IOCL and others. Presently, the company owns and operates LNG Regasification Terminals with name plate capacity of 17.5 MMTPA at Dahej.
The scrip has hit an all time high at Rs 358.75 in todays intra-day session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Parliament LIVE news: Not possible to name every state in budget, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Gaganyaan mission: Two Isro astronauts to begin Nasa training in August

LIVE news: Farmers say will march to Delhi After Meeting LoP Rahul Gandhi at Parliament

BSNL losses narrow to Rs 5,371 crore in FY24, Ebitda at Rs 2,164 crore

Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Argentina vs Morocco live match begins at 6:30 PM IST

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 24 2024 | 3:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayDelhi RainsBudget 2024 LiveLatest News LIVEParliament Monsoon Session 2024 LiveGold-Silver Price TodayNEET-UG 2024 UpdateWeather Update TodayBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon