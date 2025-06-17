Tuesday, June 17, 2025 | 11:32 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Macrotech Developers gains after rebranding as Lodha Developers

Macrotech Developers gains after rebranding as Lodha Developers

Image

Last Updated : Jun 17 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

Macrotech Developers added 1.14% to Rs 1,483.60 after the firm said it has officially changed its name to Lodha Developers, effective 16 June 2025, following approval from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA).

Macrotech Developers (Lodha Group) is among the largest real estate developers in India that has delivered with scale since the 1980s. The core business of Lodha Group is residential real estate development with a focus on affordable and mid-income housing.

The company reported 38.49% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 921.7 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 665.5 crore posted in Q4 FY24. Revenue from operations rose 5.12% YoY to Rs 4,224.3 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

RBI issues draft norms on rupee interest rate derivatives

RBI issues draft norms on rupee interest rate derivatives

Tanla Platforms approves buyback

Tanla Platforms approves buyback

Everest Industries Managing Director resigns

Everest Industries Managing Director resigns

Volumes soar at Latent View Analytics Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Latent View Analytics Ltd counter

Trishakti Industries hits the roof on Rs 4-cr order from Jindal Stainless

Trishakti Industries hits the roof on Rs 4-cr order from Jindal Stainless

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 17 2025 | 11:05 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIndia Covid-19 Active CaseDividend TodayAgniveer Exam Date 2025MHT CET Results 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon