Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tanla Platforms approves buyback

Tanla Platforms approves buyback

Last Updated : Jun 17 2025 | 11:16 AM IST

Up to 20, 00,000 Equity shares

The Board of Tanla Platforms at the meeting held on 16th June 2025 has approved the proposal for buyback of up to 20, 00,000 fully paid up equity shares of the Company having a face value of INR 1/- representing up to 1.49% of the total number of Equity Shares in the existing total paid-up Equity Share capital of the Company, at a price of INR 875/- per Equity Share.

First Published: Jun 17 2025 | 11:02 AM IST

