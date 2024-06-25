Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Macrotech Developers Ltd Slides 2.06%

Image

Last Updated : Jun 25 2024 | 11:51 AM IST
Macrotech Developers Ltd has added 13.4% over last one month compared to 10.22% gain in BSE Realty index and 2.75% rise in the SENSEX
Macrotech Developers Ltd lost 2.06% today to trade at Rs 1516. The BSE Realty index is down 0.1% to quote at 8861.62. The index is up 10.22 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd decreased 0.85% and Godrej Properties Ltd lost 0.44% on the day. The BSE Realty index went up 117.71 % over last one year compared to the 23.05% surge in benchmark SENSEX.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Macrotech Developers Ltd has added 13.4% over last one month compared to 10.22% gain in BSE Realty index and 2.75% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 868 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 54882 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1648 on 18 Jun 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 640.4 on 26 Jun 2023.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 25 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayBuzzing StocksWeather Update TodayLatest News LIVETop 10 Updates on NEET-UG 2024 RowGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon