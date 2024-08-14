Madras Fertilizers reports standalone net profit of Rs 40.48 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 23.93% to Rs 655.15 crore

Net profit of Madras Fertilizers reported to Rs 40.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 34.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 23.93% to Rs 655.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 528.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.655.15528.649.99-3.2457.09-31.4054.09-34.4040.48-34.40