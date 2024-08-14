Sera Investments & Finance India standalone net profit rises 135.95% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 156.65% to Rs 5.98 crore

Net profit of Sera Investments & Finance India rose 135.95% to Rs 3.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 156.65% to Rs 5.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.5.982.3384.2888.414.901.884.801.883.611.53