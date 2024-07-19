Sales decline 13.69% to Rs 8.70 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of Maestros Electronics & Telecommun. Systems declined 31.69% to Rs 1.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 13.69% to Rs 8.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 10.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.8.7010.0817.4723.911.792.561.692.461.251.83