B2B Software Technologies consolidated net profit rises 918.18% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 17.25% to Rs 5.03 crore

Net profit of B2B Software Technologies rose 918.18% to Rs 1.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 17.25% to Rs 5.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.