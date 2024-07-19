Choice International consolidated net profit rises 36.88% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 45.92% to Rs 200.64 crore

Net profit of Choice International rose 36.88% to Rs 29.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 21.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 45.92% to Rs 200.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 137.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.200.64137.5026.3926.0745.0830.8743.4029.3929.4721.53