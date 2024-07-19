Ashish Polyplast standalone net profit rises 50.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 9.20% to Rs 4.39 crore

Net profit of Ashish Polyplast rose 50.00% to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 9.20% to Rs 4.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.4.394.024.333.980.520.330.450.260.330.22