Ashish Polyplast standalone net profit rises 50.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 9.20% to Rs 4.39 croreNet profit of Ashish Polyplast rose 50.00% to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 9.20% to Rs 4.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales4.394.02 9 OPM %4.333.98 -PBDT0.520.33 58 PBT0.450.26 73 NP0.330.22 50
