Magellanic Cloud's subsidiary bags work order from IRCTC

Magellanic Cloud said that its wholly owned subsidiary Provigil Surveillance has received a letter of acceptance (LoA) from Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC).
The contract, valued at Rs 2.25 crore, involves the deployment of a real-time, AI-enabled CCTV live-streaming and analytics solution for monitoring IRCTC-authorized kitchen units through a centralized portal.
The project is aimed at enhancing hygiene compliance, governance, transparency, and proactive detection of operational irregularities in catering operations.
Joseph Sudheer Reddy Thumma, Global CEO & managing director, Magellanic Cloud, said: "The deployment of an AI-driven live-streaming and analytics platform reflects the companys advanced domain expertise in next-generation surveillance systems and its commitment to enabling higher standards of transparency, quality assurance, and operational oversight through technology.
Magellanic Cloud specializes in offering services pertaining to software development, digital transformation, generative artificial intelligence (GenAI), the internet of things (IoT), e-surveillance and advanced drone-based applications.
Also Read
The company's consolidated net profit rose 14.43% to Rs 27.83 crore on a 4.54% increase in revenue to Rs 164.44 crore in Q2 FY26 as compared with Q2 FY25.
The scrip had risen 0.50% to currently trade at Rs 26.26 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content