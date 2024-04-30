Magellanic Cloud wins its major logistic drone order of Rs 43 cr

Magellanic Cloud announced that it has bagged its first major logistic drone order from an Indian Robotics firm for an aggregate value of Rs 43 crore.

This order marks the company's entry into the logistics sector that had a high potential with multiple players in India and abroad.

The order entails delivery of 45 CargoMax series drone kits - along with RTF Quadrotor Airframe, Flight Controllers, RC Controllers, EO Payload and Transport Case - that will be manufactured in its state-ofthe-art facility in Bangalore.

