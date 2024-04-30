Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Magellanic Cloud wins its major logistic drone order of Rs 43 cr

Image

Last Updated : Apr 30 2024 | 3:37 PM IST
Magellanic Cloud announced that it has bagged its first major logistic drone order from an Indian Robotics firm for an aggregate value of Rs 43 crore.
This order marks the company's entry into the logistics sector that had a high potential with multiple players in India and abroad.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The order entails delivery of 45 CargoMax series drone kits - along with RTF Quadrotor Airframe, Flight Controllers, RC Controllers, EO Payload and Transport Case - that will be manufactured in its state-ofthe-art facility in Bangalore.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 30 2024 | 10:36 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVECompany Q4 Results TodayPSEB Class 12 ResultsSamsung Galaxy F55 5GIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon