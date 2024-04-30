Filatex India standalone net profit rises 87.21% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 2.00% to Rs 1025.84 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 23.09% to Rs 110.66 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 89.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 0.42% to Rs 4285.90 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4303.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Filatex India rose 87.21% to Rs 34.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 18.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 2.00% to Rs 1025.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1046.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.1025.841046.784285.904303.876.306.575.555.4365.3342.94222.94190.7347.2225.27150.43122.0834.8418.61110.6689.90