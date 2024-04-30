Business Standard
Fino Payments Bank standalone net profit rises 14.18% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 30 2024 | 3:36 PM IST
Total Operating Income rise 40.82% to Rs 41.40 crore
Net profit of Fino Payments Bank rose 14.18% to Rs 25.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 22.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Total Operating Income rose 40.82% to Rs 41.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 29.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 32.48% to Rs 86.22 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 65.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Total Operating Income rose 58.18% to Rs 150.05 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 94.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Total Operating Income41.4029.40 41 150.0594.86 58 OPM %-752.71-876.36 --775.16-1078.01 - PBDT25.2922.08 15 86.3065.08 33 PBT25.2922.08 15 86.3065.08 33 NP25.2122.08 14 86.2265.08 32
First Published: Apr 30 2024 | 3:29 PM IST

