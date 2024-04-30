Fino Payments Bank standalone net profit rises 14.18% in the March 2024 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 40.82% to Rs 41.40 croreNet profit of Fino Payments Bank rose 14.18% to Rs 25.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 22.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Total Operating Income rose 40.82% to Rs 41.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 29.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 32.48% to Rs 86.22 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 65.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Total Operating Income rose 58.18% to Rs 150.05 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 94.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content