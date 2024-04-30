Indian Oil Corporation consolidated net profit declines 49.96% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 2.56% to Rs 198649.76 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 326.16% to Rs 41729.69 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 9792.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 7.77% to Rs 776351.85 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 841755.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Indian Oil Corporation declined 49.96% to Rs 5148.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 10289.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 2.56% to Rs 198649.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 203872.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.198649.76203872.27776351.85841755.916.038.689.743.6511513.3917046.7673153.9028218.747419.6413758.6157287.7915037.695148.8710289.8241729.699792.12