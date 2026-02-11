Roadstar Infra Investment Trust standalone net profit declines 60.01% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 57.09% to Rs 84.57 crore

Net profit of Roadstar Infra Investment Trust declined 60.01% to Rs 77.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 194.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 57.09% to Rs 84.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 197.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.84.57197.1091.1195.4178.16194.7778.16194.7777.68194.24

