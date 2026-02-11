Roadstar Infra Investment Trust standalone net profit declines 60.01% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales decline 57.09% to Rs 84.57 croreNet profit of Roadstar Infra Investment Trust declined 60.01% to Rs 77.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 194.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 57.09% to Rs 84.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 197.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales84.57197.10 -57 OPM %91.1195.41 -PBDT78.16194.77 -60 PBT78.16194.77 -60 NP77.68194.24 -60
First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 9:14 AM IST