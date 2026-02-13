Mahamaya Steel Industries consolidated net profit rises 75.23% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.15% to Rs 224.11 crore

Net profit of Mahamaya Steel Industries rose 75.23% to Rs 1.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 12.15% to Rs 224.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 199.83 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.

