Mahanagar Gas Ltd soars 1.02%, up for third straight session

Mahanagar Gas Ltd is quoting at Rs 1303.2, up 1.02% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 15.54% in last one year as compared to a 6.88% fall in NIFTY and a 10.25% fall in the Nifty Energy index.
Mahanagar Gas Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1303.2, up 1.02% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.81% on the day, quoting at 26078.15. The Sensex is at 85221.98, up 0.94%. Mahanagar Gas Ltd has added around 1.92% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Mahanagar Gas Ltd is a constituent, has added around 0.96% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35644.15, up 0.57% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 59482 shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.8 lakh shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 11.75 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.
