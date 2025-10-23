Thursday, October 23, 2025 | 02:03 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Ashok Leyland Ltd up for third consecutive session

Ashok Leyland Ltd up for third consecutive session

Last Updated : Oct 23 2025 | 1:50 PM IST

Ashok Leyland Ltd is quoting at Rs 138.33, up 1.53% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 27.34% in last one year as compared to a 6.88% jump in NIFTY and a 12.41% jump in the Nifty Auto index.

Ashok Leyland Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 138.33, up 1.53% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.81% on the day, quoting at 26078.15. The Sensex is at 85221.98, up 0.94%. Ashok Leyland Ltd has slipped around 2.76% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Ashok Leyland Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 1.25% in last one month and is currently quoting at 27229.85, up 0.42% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 93.68 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 121.28 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 138.36, up 2% on the day. Ashok Leyland Ltd is up 27.34% in last one year as compared to a 6.88% jump in NIFTY and a 12.41% jump in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 24.24 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

First Published: Oct 23 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

