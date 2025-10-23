Thursday, October 23, 2025 | 02:03 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Inox Wind Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Inox Wind Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Last Updated : Oct 23 2025 | 1:50 PM IST

Inox Wind Ltd is quoting at Rs 154.39, up 3.51% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 25.13% in last one year as compared to a 6.88% spurt in NIFTY and a 10.25% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Inox Wind Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 154.39, up 3.51% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.81% on the day, quoting at 26078.15. The Sensex is at 85221.98, up 0.94%. Inox Wind Ltd has risen around 6.98% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Inox Wind Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 0.96% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35644.15, up 0.57% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 94.74 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 63.34 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 153.98, up 3.25% on the day. Inox Wind Ltd is down 25.13% in last one year as compared to a 6.88% spurt in NIFTY and a 10.25% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 62.71 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

First Published: Oct 23 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

