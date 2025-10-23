Thursday, October 23, 2025 | 02:02 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd up for third straight session

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd up for third straight session

Last Updated : Oct 23 2025 | 1:51 PM IST

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd is quoting at Rs 237.8, up 1.36% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 4.62% in last one year as compared to a 6.88% spurt in NIFTY and a 10.25% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 237.8, up 1.36% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.81% on the day, quoting at 26078.15. The Sensex is at 85221.98, up 0.94%. Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd has risen around 0.76% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 0.96% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35644.15, up 0.57% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 19.42 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 52.95 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 238.08, up 1.6% on the day. Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd is up 4.62% in last one year as compared to a 6.88% spurt in NIFTY and a 10.25% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 300.77 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

