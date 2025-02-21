Friday, February 21, 2025 | 06:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Ministry of Labour & Employment says 17.01 lakh new workers enrolled under ESI Scheme in Dec-24

Last Updated : Feb 21 2025 | 6:50 PM IST
The provisional payroll data of ESIC revealed that 17.01 lakh new employees have been added in the month of December, 2024. 20,360 new establishments have been brought under the social security ambit of the ESI Scheme in the month of December, 2024 thus ensuring social security to more workers.Through the data, it is noticeable that out of the total 17.01 lakh employees added during the month, 8.22 lakh employees amounting to around 48.35% of the total registrations belong to the age group of upto 25 years.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Food inflation pressures likely to see significant easing on robust kharif harvest arrivals RBI Gov opines

Brigade Group to set up its second World Trade Center in Kerala

RBI to conduct USD-INR Buy/Sell swap auction of $10 billion for a tenor of 3 years

RBI says aggregate deposits increase by 11% in December 2024

Bank credit growth decelerates to 11.8% in Dec-24 from 12.6% in Sep-24

