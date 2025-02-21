Lupin receives EIR for its Somerset facility

Lupin announced that it has received the Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the United States Food and Drug Administration (U.S. FDA) for its manufacturing facility in Somerset, New Jersey, for the inspection conducted from 27 January to 31 January 2025.
We are very pleased to have received the EIR for our Somerset facility. This milestone underscores our commitment to upholding the highest standards of quality and compliance, solidifying our position as a leading pharmaceutical manufacturer, said Nilesh Gupta, Managing Director, Lupin.
