Polson standalone net profit rises 6.09% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.89% to Rs 21.56 croreNet profit of Polson rose 6.09% to Rs 1.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 1.89% to Rs 21.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 21.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales21.5621.16 2 OPM %16.4717.44 -PBDT3.203.02 6 PBT1.671.58 6 NP1.221.15 6
