Monday, June 09, 2025 | 09:57 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mahindra EPC gains on winning micro irrigation project worth Rs 4.32 cr

Mahindra EPC gains on winning micro irrigation project worth Rs 4.32 cr

Image

Last Updated : Jun 09 2025 | 9:51 AM IST

Mahindra EPC Irrigation rose 1.10% to Rs 141.90 after the firm received an order worth Rs 4.32 crore from the water resources department for allied works related to the implementation of a community micro irrigation project.

The project is expected to be completed in five months. The order is valued at approximately Rs 4.32 crore.

The promoter/promoter group/group companies have no interest in the entity to which the order has been awarded.

Mahindra EPC Irrigation is in the business of micro irrigation systems, viz., drip and sprinklers, agricultural pumps, greenhouses, and landscape products.

The company has reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 6.25 crore for Q4 FY25, which is 319.5% higher as compared with the PAT of Rs 1.49 crore recroded in the same period last year. Net sales increased by 34.7% year-over-year (YoY) to Rs 95.89 crore during the period under review.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Oberoi Realty Ltd Spurts 0.76%, BSE Realty index Gains 1.17%

Oberoi Realty Ltd Spurts 0.76%, BSE Realty index Gains 1.17%

M&M production climbs 28% YoY in May'25

M&M production climbs 28% YoY in May'25

Indices edge higher in early trade; breadth strong

Indices edge higher in early trade; breadth strong

Indian Rupee: Seen extending upside amid dollar weakness

Indian Rupee: Seen extending upside amid dollar weakness

Afcons Infrastructure secures work order worth Rs 700 cr

Afcons Infrastructure secures work order worth Rs 700 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 09 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayAngel One Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayDelhi weather TodayDividend TodayGanga Bath Fittings IPO Allotment Garena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon