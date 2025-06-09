Monday, June 09, 2025 | 09:56 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Oberoi Realty Ltd Spurts 0.76%, BSE Realty index Gains 1.17%

Oberoi Realty Ltd Spurts 0.76%, BSE Realty index Gains 1.17%

Last Updated : Jun 09 2025 | 9:51 AM IST

Oberoi Realty Ltd has added 25.39% over last one month compared to 27.67% gain in BSE Realty index and 3.93% rise in the SENSEX

Oberoi Realty Ltd gained 0.76% today to trade at Rs 1919.6. The BSE Realty index is up 1.17% to quote at 8163.7. The index is up 27.67 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, SignatureGlobal India Ltd increased 0.69% and Anant Raj Ltd added 0.6% on the day. The BSE Realty index went down 2.38 % over last one year compared to the 7.67% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Oberoi Realty Ltd has added 25.39% over last one month compared to 27.67% gain in BSE Realty index and 3.93% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 426 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 27940 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 2349.8 on 27 Dec 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1440.05 on 07 Apr 2025.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

M&M production climbs 28% YoY in May'25

Indices edge higher in early trade; breadth strong

Indian Rupee: Seen extending upside amid dollar weakness

Afcons Infrastructure secures work order worth Rs 700 cr

RailTel wins order of Rs 243.11 cr

First Published: Jun 09 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

