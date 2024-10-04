Business Standard
Home / Markets / News / Aarti Drugs shares rise 3% as manufacturing facility gets nod from UK MHRA

Aarti Drugs shares rise 3% as manufacturing facility gets nod from UK MHRA

Smallcap pharmaceutical company Aarti Drugs's shares climbed up to 2.95 per cent at Rs 528.85 per share on the BSE

Prices of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) have been declining over the past several months, boosting the margins of drug manufacturers. However, many industry insiders attribute this to a predatory pricing strategy by Chinese companies, and

Representative Picture

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 04 2024 | 11:45 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Smallcap pharmaceutical company Aarti Drugs’s shares climbed up to 2.95 per cent at Rs 528.85 per share on the BSE. The stock price surged on Friday after the company on Thursday said that it has received a certificate of GMP compliance from Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency, United Kingdom (UK MHRA).

The certificate was issued to a manufacturing facility of its subsidiary (Pinnacle Life Science Private Limited) located at Baddi, Himachal Pradesh. 

Aarti Drugs Limited (ADL), established in September 1984, is a manufacturer of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), pharmaceutical intermediates, and specialty chemicals. As part of the Aarti Group, a conglomerate valued at USD 900 million, ADL has built a strong reputation in the industry. 
 

The company offers over 50 compounds across various therapeutic segments, including antibiotics, anti-protozoal, anti-inflammatory, anti-diabetic, anti-fungal, and cardioprotectants, solidifying its position as a market leader in APIs. Additionally, ADL has a wholly-owned subsidiary, Pinnacle Life Science Private Limited, which specialises in manufacturing formulations.

Share price history
Aarti Drugs share price underperformed the market as it has gained only 6 per cent year to date, while only 0.5 per cent higher in the last one year. In comparison BSE Sensex has risen 14.6 per cent year to date and 27 per cent in a year.

The company has a total market capitalization of Rs 4,790.76 crore. Its shares are trading at price to earnings valuation of 36.54 times, while having an earning per share of Rs 14.09.

At 11:38 AM, the stock price of the company rose 2.19 per cent to Rs 524.90 a piece on the BSE. By comparison, the BSE’s Sensex was up 0.39 per cent to 82,815.73 level. 

Q1FY25 financial show
In Q1FY25, Aarti Drugs reported a revenue decline of 15.91 per cent year-over-year, totaling Rs 556.45 crore, and a quarterly decrease of 10.4 per cent over the last three months. The company's net profit also fell by 30.53 per cent compared to the same period last year, reaching Rs 33.24 crore, with a quarterly drop of 29.83 per cent over the past three months.

