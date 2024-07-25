Sales rise 6.28% to Rs 652.86 croreNet profit of Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India rose 3172.22% to Rs 5.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 6.28% to Rs 652.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 614.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales652.86614.31 6 OPM %16.0513.66 -PBDT102.7089.97 14 PBT14.048.71 61 NP5.890.18 3172
