Net profit of Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India rose 3172.22% to Rs 5.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 6.28% to Rs 652.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 614.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.652.86614.3116.0513.66102.7089.9714.048.715.890.18