Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

PNB Housing Finance consolidated net profit rises 24.61% in the June 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 25 2024 | 3:50 PM IST
Sales rise 6.76% to Rs 1823.06 crore
Net profit of PNB Housing Finance rose 24.61% to Rs 432.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 347.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 6.76% to Rs 1823.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1707.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1823.061707.63 7 OPM %90.8188.23 -PBDT567.53459.31 24 PBT554.18446.68 24 NP432.81347.32 25
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Google Maps announces India-focused features, including flyover callouts

LIVE: Delhi court extends judicial custody of CM Kejriwal, Sisodia, K Kavitha in excise policy scam

Stock Market Highlights, July 25: Nifty holds 24,400 amid F&O expiry; Axis Bank falls 5%, TaMo up 6%

Pvt sector owns over 52% of installed power generation capacity of 446GW

Aviation minister promises probe into allegations of abrupt air fare hike

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 25 2024 | 3:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayDelhi RainsBudget 2024 LiveLatest News LIVEParliament Monsoon Session 2024 LiveGold-Silver Price TodayNEET-UG 2024 UpdateParis Olympics 2024 LIVE ScoreBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon