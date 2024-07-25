Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Purple Finance Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Image

Last Updated : Jul 25 2024 | 3:32 PM IST
Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd, Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Ltd, Apex Frozen Foods Ltd and Heubach Colorants India Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 25 July 2024.
Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd, Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Ltd, Apex Frozen Foods Ltd and Heubach Colorants India Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 25 July 2024.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Purple Finance Ltd tumbled 10.58% to Rs 65.11 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 45882 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 26404 shares in the past one month.
Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd lost 7.41% to Rs 1798. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 9152 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6292 shares in the past one month.
Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Ltd crashed 6.70% to Rs 999.9. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 16523 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4064 shares in the past one month.
Apex Frozen Foods Ltd pared 6.13% to Rs 291.5. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.28 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 57223 shares in the past one month.
Heubach Colorants India Ltd fell 5.92% to Rs 496.9. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 24497 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8334 shares in the past one month.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba trailer is out; suspense and drama continues

Parliament LIVE: There's undeclared emergency in country, says Congress MP Charanjit Singh Channi

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty turn flat; broader indices continue to struggle

Congress govt in Telangana presents Rs 2.91 tn Budget; major announcements

WATCH: Haryana doctors go on strike, govt hospital services hit. Updates

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 25 2024 | 2:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayDelhi RainsBudget 2024 LiveLatest News LIVEParliament Monsoon Session 2024 LiveGold-Silver Price TodayNEET-UG 2024 UpdateParis Olympics 2024 LIVE ScoreBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon