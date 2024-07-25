Dee Development gains on bagging export orders

Dee Development Engineers rose 1.58% to Rs 372.75 after the company announced securing two export orders totaling approximately $11 million.

Additionally, the company has secured a $4.97 million contract from John Cockerill S.A., Belgium, to deliver 682 metric tons of prefabricated piping for a heat recovery steam generator (HRSG) project in Uzbekistan. This project is slated for completion between March and August 2025.

Dee Development Engineers specializes in delivering comprehensive process piping solutions. Their expertise encompasses engineering intricate piping systems for diverse industries, coupled with state-of-the-art manufacturing capabilities that handle a wide range of metals, from carbon steel to exotic alloys. This allows them to offer end-to-end services, from design to production, for complex piping projects.

The first order, valued at $5.92 million, is from John Zink Company LLC for the supply and fabrication of pipe support, with a completion deadline set for September-October 2024.