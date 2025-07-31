Mahindra & Mahindra consolidated net profit rises 24.39% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 22.77% to Rs 45435.88 croreNet profit of Mahindra & Mahindra rose 24.39% to Rs 4083.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3282.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 22.77% to Rs 45435.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 37010.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales45435.8837010.06 23 OPM %18.1119.57 -PBDT7191.675868.64 23 PBT5644.114620.87 22 NP4083.323282.63 24
