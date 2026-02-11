Wednesday, February 11, 2026 | 01:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Mahindra & Mahindra consolidated net profit rises 46.97% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 11 2026 | 1:05 PM IST

Sales rise 24.39% to Rs 51579.95 crore

Net profit of Mahindra & Mahindra rose 46.97% to Rs 4674.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3180.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 24.39% to Rs 51579.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 41464.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales51579.9541464.98 24 OPM %19.7019.85 -PBDT9078.296587.16 38 PBT6915.405091.99 36 NP4674.643180.58 47

Pushpsons Industries reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2025 quarter

Castle Traders reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Healthy Investments reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the December 2025 quarter

KMC Speciality Hospitals (India) standalone net profit rises 82.82% in the December 2025 quarter

Mercury Laboratories standalone net profit declines 15.97% in the December 2025 quarter

First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 1:05 PM IST

