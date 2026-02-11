Mahindra & Mahindra consolidated net profit rises 46.97% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 24.39% to Rs 51579.95 crore

Net profit of Mahindra & Mahindra rose 46.97% to Rs 4674.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3180.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 24.39% to Rs 51579.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 41464.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.51579.9541464.9819.7019.859078.296587.166915.405091.994674.643180.58

