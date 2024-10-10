Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services receives affirmation in credit ratings for NCDs

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services has received reaffirmation in credit ratings on non-convertible debentures as under:
1 Secured non-convertible debenture (NCD privately placed) Rs 14,288.50 crore - CARE AAA; Stable
2 Subordinated debt (public issue) Rs 933.00 crore - CARE AAA; Stable
3 Unsecured non-convertible debenture (NCD privately placed) Rs 1,000.00 crore - CARE AAA; Stable
4 Subordinated debt (privately placed) Rs 2760.00 crore - CARE AAA; Stable
5 Long-term debt programme (public issue non-convertible debentures/ subordinated debt) Rs 4059.03 crore - CARE AAA; Stable
