Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 11.76% to Rs 0.60 croreNet Loss of Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom reported to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 11.76% to Rs 0.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.600.68 -12 OPM %-6.67-1.47 -PBDT-0.03-0.01 -200 PBT-0.07-0.05 -40 NP-0.06-0.05 -20
