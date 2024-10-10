Ashoka Metcast consolidated net profit rises 894.29% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 142.47% to Rs 14.33 croreNet profit of Ashoka Metcast rose 894.29% to Rs 3.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 142.47% to Rs 14.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 5.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales14.335.91 142 OPM %26.873.72 -PBDT4.220.35 1106 PBT3.870.27 1333 NP3.480.35 894
