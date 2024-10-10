Exide Industries invests Rs 100 cr in Exide Energy Solutions

Exide Industries has invested Rs 99.99 crore in its wholly owned subsidiary, Exide Energy Solutions (EESL)by way of subscription to rights issue. With this investment, the total investment of the company in EESL stands at Rs 2,852.24 crore. There is no change in the shareholding percentage of the Company in EESL pursuant to such an acquisition
