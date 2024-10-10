Tata Elxsi standalone net profit rises 14.70% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 8.32% to Rs 955.09 croreNet profit of Tata Elxsi rose 14.70% to Rs 229.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 200.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 8.32% to Rs 955.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 881.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales955.09881.70 8 OPM %27.8929.89 -PBDT325.85288.87 13 PBT298.70263.86 13 NP229.43200.02 15
