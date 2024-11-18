Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services receives credit ratings from India Ratings & Research

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services has received credit ratings from India Ratings and Research as under:
Non convertible debentures (Rs 39,000 crore) - 'IND AAA'/ Outlook Stable
Retail Non-convertible Debentures (Rs 10,000 crore) - 'IND AAA'/ Outlook Stable (The rated limit is interchangeable with retail subordinated debt)
Private Sub Debt (Rs 3450 crore) - 'IND AAA'/ Outlook Stable
Principal Protected Market Linked Debenture (Rs 1500 crore) - IND PP-MLD AAA/Stable
Retail Subordinate Debt (Rs 3000 crore) - 'IND AAA'/ Outlook Stable
Commercial Paper (Rs 15,000 crore) - IND A1+
