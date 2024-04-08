Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is quoting at Rs 2076.85, up 3.16% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 74.73% in last one year as compared to a 28.65% jump in NIFTY and a 74.79% jump in the Nifty Auto.

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today.

The volume in the stock stood at 19.13 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 32.93 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2076.35, up 2.96% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 23.32 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

