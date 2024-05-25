Sacheta Metals standalone net profit rises 67.31% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 37.73% to Rs 17.23 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 4.85% to Rs 1.96 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 23.13% to Rs 75.30 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 97.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Sacheta Metals rose 67.31% to Rs 0.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 37.73% to Rs 17.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 27.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.17.2327.6775.3097.9611.495.137.225.481.661.224.504.611.190.752.642.810.870.521.962.06