Mallcom (India) consolidated net profit rises 20.88% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 8.54% to Rs 122.36 croreNet profit of Mallcom (India) rose 20.88% to Rs 11.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.54% to Rs 122.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 112.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 1.68% to Rs 36.32 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 36.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 2.48% to Rs 420.72 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 410.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
