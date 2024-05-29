Indian Card Clothing Company consolidated net profit rises 305.56% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 18.25% to Rs 12.27 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 117.76% to Rs 7.97 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 16.11% to Rs 55.46 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 66.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Indian Card Clothing Company rose 305.56% to Rs 1.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 18.25% to Rs 12.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 15.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.