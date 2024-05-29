Business Standard
Indian Card Clothing Company consolidated net profit rises 305.56% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 3:51 PM IST
Sales decline 18.25% to Rs 12.27 crore
Net profit of Indian Card Clothing Company rose 305.56% to Rs 1.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 18.25% to Rs 12.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 15.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 117.76% to Rs 7.97 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 16.11% to Rs 55.46 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 66.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales12.2715.01 -18 55.4666.11 -16 OPM %-25.020.13 --9.571.69 - PBDT0.864.87 -82 12.4611.56 8 PBT-0.163.54 PL 7.526.59 14 NP1.460.36 306 7.973.66 118
First Published: May 29 2024 | 3:30 PM IST

