Business Standard
Ucal reports consolidated net loss of Rs 18.05 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 3:51 PM IST
Sales decline 4.55% to Rs 177.06 crore
Net Loss of Ucal reported to Rs 18.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 6.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 4.55% to Rs 177.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 185.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 25.26 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 12.13% to Rs 723.15 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 822.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales177.06185.50 -5 723.15822.99 -12 OPM %1.392.03 -5.126.98 - PBDT01.80 -100 24.5344.46 -45 PBT-4.51-7.85 43 -8.856.43 PL NP-18.05-6.59 -174 -25.260.85 PL
First Published: May 29 2024 | 3:31 PM IST

