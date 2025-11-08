Mamata Machinery consolidated net profit declines 2.58% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 24.73% to Rs 53.37 croreNet profit of Mamata Machinery declined 2.58% to Rs 4.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 24.73% to Rs 53.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 42.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales53.3742.79 25 OPM %12.4212.20 -PBDT7.346.16 19 PBT6.335.37 18 NP4.534.65 -3
