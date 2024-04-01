Sensex (    %)
                             
Man Inds hits the roof on appointing Sanjay Agrawal as CFO

Last Updated : Apr 01 2024 | 10:31 AM IST
Man Industries (India) was locked in an upper circuit of 5% at 377.05 after the firm said that its board has appointed Sanjay Kumar Agrawal as the chief financial officer (CFO) and key managerial personnel of the company effective from 1 April 2024.
The company appointed Agrawal on the superannuation of Ashok Gupta, the current CFO, from 31 March 2024.
Agrawal brings with him 32 years of experience post obtaining his Chartered Accountant qualification from ICAI in 1992. Prior to joining MAN Group, he has held similar positions with organizations such as Transrail Lighting, Jindal India, Skipper, among others.
Man Industries is a leading manufacturer and exporter of large diameter carbon steel line pipes for various high pressure transmission applications for gas, crude oil, petrochemical products and potable water.
The company's consolidated net profit slipped 17.7% to Rs 30.60 crore in Q3 FY24 as against Rs 37.20 crore in Q3 FY23. Net sales jumped 26.6% year on year to Rs 833.02 crore during the quarter.
First Published: Apr 01 2024 | 10:13 AM IST

