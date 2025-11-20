Thursday, November 20, 2025 | 02:26 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / MAN Industries edges higher after inking MoU with Saudi Aramco's subsidiary

MAN Industries edges higher after inking MoU with Saudi Aramco's subsidiary

Image

Last Updated : Nov 20 2025 | 2:16 PM IST

MAN Industries (India) advanced 1.83% to Rs 454.50 after the company announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Aramco Asia India (AAI), a subsidiary of Saudi Aramco.

This MoU, which is effective immediately and will remain in force for a period of five years, seeks to explore the potential for establishing a steel pipe manufacturing facility in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia through MAN or its subsidiaries.

The collaboration is also designed to undertake the joint development of advanced capabilities, technologies, and resources.

This effort aims to support the energy, infrastructure, and industrial requirements of Saudi Arabia, the GCC, and the broader Middle East region.

 

MAN Industries (India) is the flagship company of the MAN Group. The company is one of the largest manufacturers and exporters of large diameter carbon steel line pipes in India, with capabilities in LSAW (longitudinal submerged arc welded), HSAW (helical submerged arc welded), and ERW (electric resistance welded) pipe technologies, as well as advanced pipe coating solutions.

The company's consolidated net profit rose 16.07% to Rs 36.98 crore on a 3.46% increase in revenue to Rs 834.09 crore in Q2 FY26 as compared with Q2 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Nifty trade near day's high; European mrtk advance

Nifty trade near day's high; European mrtk advance

Transrail Lighting secures new orders worth Rs 548 cr

Transrail Lighting secures new orders worth Rs 548 cr

Network People Services Technologies partners with Cosmos Co-operative Bank

Network People Services Technologies partners with Cosmos Co-operative Bank

PNB Housing Finance receives upgrade in LT credit rating

PNB Housing Finance receives upgrade in LT credit rating

Lokesh Machines slips after credit rating downgrade

Lokesh Machines slips after credit rating downgrade

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 20 2025 | 1:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCapillary Technologies IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Rate TodaySony Playstation Indai Black Friday SaleEA F1 26 ReleaseBigg Boss 19PM Kisan 21st Installment Release Lave Agni 4 Launching Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon