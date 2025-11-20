Thursday, November 20, 2025 | 01:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Network People Services Technologies partners with Cosmos Co-operative Bank

Last Updated : Nov 20 2025 | 1:50 PM IST

To expand digital payment acceptance infrastructure

Network People Services Technologies (NPST) has entered into a partnership with Cosmos Co-operative Bank to expand digital payment acceptance infrastructure for co-operative banks across India.

As part of this partnership, NPST will be leveraging its offline payment acceptance platform - Qynx, to manage the complete merchant lifecycle, including:

Device procurement and logistics Merchant onboarding for acquirers Field operations and servicing Technical integration Compliance and regulatory management

This collaboration will enable more than 1,500 co-operative banks, collectively operating over 11,000 branches, to offer QR code and soundbox-based digital payment acceptance to their customers without the need to develop or maintain their own digital backend infrastructure.

 

First Published: Nov 20 2025 | 1:33 PM IST

