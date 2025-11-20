Thursday, November 20, 2025 | 01:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Transrail Lighting secures new orders worth Rs 548 cr

Transrail Lighting secures new orders worth Rs 548 cr

Nov 20 2025

Transrail Lighting has bagged new orders totalling Rs 548 crore, including a major International Transmission Line EPC project in new Country in MENA region.

With these additions, the Company's cumulative order inflows for FY26 have risen to more than Rs 4,285 crore, reflecting strong order growth and continued momentum across key business segments.

In addition to these secured orders, Transrail currently holds an L1 position amounting to Rs 2,575 crore, providing further visibility on future inflows and reinforcing the Company's prospects for the remainder of FY26.

Network People Services Technologies partners with Cosmos Co-operative Bank

PNB Housing Finance receives upgrade in LT credit rating

Lokesh Machines slips after credit rating downgrade

Welspun Corp Ltd down for fifth straight session

NMDC Ltd slips for fifth straight session

