Man Industries (India) consolidated net profit rises 16.07% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.46% to Rs 834.09 croreNet profit of Man Industries (India) rose 16.07% to Rs 36.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 31.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 3.46% to Rs 834.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 806.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales834.09806.23 3 OPM %14.527.90 -PBDT71.6053.58 34 PBT49.4342.81 15 NP36.9831.86 16
